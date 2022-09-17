Everipedia (IQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.24 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $60.53 million and $15.24 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

