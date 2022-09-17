EverRise (RISE) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EverRise has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. EverRise has a market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $84,263.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise was first traded on June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official website is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

