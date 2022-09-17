Evertz Technologies Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Evertz Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$116.09 million during the quarter.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Evertz Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

About Evertz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.