Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIFZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price objective for the company.

Exchange Income stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

