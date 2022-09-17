Exen Coin (BTXN) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Exen Coin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002125 BTC on exchanges. Exen Coin has a market cap of $5.59 million and $261,159.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Exen Coin
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
