Exohood (EXO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $946,288.23

Exohood (EXO) traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Exohood has a total market cap of $946,288.23 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exohood coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Exohood has traded 1,126.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,999.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00170752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00285921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00734494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.98 or 0.00604937 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00261479 BTC.

Exohood Profile

Exohood (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exohood Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exohood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exohood using one of the exchanges listed above.

