eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 60,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,601,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $996,000.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00.

eXp World Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter worth approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $11,601,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 321.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 507,829 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

