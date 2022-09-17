extraDNA Market Capitalization Tops $23,165.01 (XDNA)

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. extraDNA has a market cap of $23,165.01 and $1,614.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

