FansTime Price Tops $0.0001 (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $178,008.97 and $1.68 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is www.fanstime.org/english.html. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

