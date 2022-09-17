Farmer Steven Patrick Acquires New Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,704 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 400,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,828,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.74.

Shares of ING stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

