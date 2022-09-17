Farmer Steven Patrick Acquires Shares of 12,314 Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Roche by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the first quarter worth $33,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roche by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.35 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

