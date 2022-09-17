Farmer Steven Patrick Buys New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

