Farmer Steven Patrick Invests $768,000 in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. Farmer Steven Patrick owned approximately 0.16% of Crescent Capital BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $548.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Further Reading

