Farmer Steven Patrick Invests $836,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CYBR opened at $151.19 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
