Farmer Steven Patrick Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

