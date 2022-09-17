Farmland Protocol (FAR) Price Hits $0.0708 on Exchanges

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Farmland Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $84,634.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Farmland Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Farmland Protocol Coin Profile

Farmland Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance.

Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

According to CryptoCompare, "Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper"

