Fear Price Tops $0.15 (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $981,361.53 and $1.68 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fear is www.fearnft.games.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.