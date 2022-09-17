FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $186.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.04.

NYSE FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

