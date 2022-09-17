FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $246.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $314.00 to $246.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.04.

FDX opened at $161.02 on Friday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.40.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

