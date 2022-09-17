Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 645,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 709,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
