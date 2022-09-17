Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSM stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.25. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 645,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 709,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.