Ferroglobe PLC to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.23 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

GSM opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

