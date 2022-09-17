Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0887 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $66.17 million and $6.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00091705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00081929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007949 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

