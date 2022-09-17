FibSWAP DEx Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week (FIBO)

FibSWAP DEx (FIBO) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, FibSWAP DEx has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FibSWAP DEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FibSWAP DEx has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $15,388.00 worth of FibSWAP DEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.50 or 0.03214427 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102881 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FibSWAP DEx Profile
FibSWAP DEx’s total supply is 9,239,340,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,363,877,948 coins. FibSWAP DEx’s official Twitter account is @FibSwap.
FibSWAP DEx Coin Trading
