Filda Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $280,783.70 (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Filda has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Filda has a total market capitalization of $280,783.70 and approximately $182,658.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.02025534 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00828434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. The Reddit community for Filda is https://reddit.com/r/FilDA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

