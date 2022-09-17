Financial Analysis: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) versus Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Golden Path Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.28 -$91.31 million ($0.19) -6.68 Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Golden Path Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25 Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DouYu International and Golden Path Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

DouYu International currently has a consensus price target of $2.26, suggesting a potential upside of 78.15%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Golden Path Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.02% -6.12% -4.74% Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Path Acquisition beats DouYu International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Path Acquisition

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

