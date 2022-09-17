Financial Review: Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) and Suic Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mace Security International and Suic Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Suic Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suic Worldwide has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mace Security International and Suic Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $13.07 million 0.89 $640,000.00 ($0.02) -8.95 Suic Worldwide $380,000.00 26.45 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than Suic Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Suic Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International -11.49% N/A N/A Suic Worldwide 2.12% -15.92% 1.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mace Security International beats Suic Worldwide on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

(Get Rating)

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Suic Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.