Financial Survey: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) versus Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.9% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VICI Properties and Power REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 1 9 1 3.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

VICI Properties currently has a consensus target price of $36.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given VICI Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Power REIT.

VICI Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and Power REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.51 billion 21.32 $1.01 billion $1.01 33.09 Power REIT $8.46 million 4.81 $5.14 million $1.11 10.82

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 34.06% 8.82% 4.70% Power REIT 51.92% 8.68% 4.80%

Summary

VICI Properties beats Power REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.