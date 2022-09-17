FintruX Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $459,691.13 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $459,691.13 and approximately $161.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00065064 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00077754 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

