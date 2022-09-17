Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.38. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$9.20.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$40.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Fire & Flower will post -0.4158572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

