Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Fire & Flower Stock Down 2.0 %
TSE FAF opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38.
Fire & Flower Company Profile
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.
Featured Stories
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.