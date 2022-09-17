Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$20.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE FAF opened at C$1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of C$1.92 and a 1 year high of C$9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$40.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fire & Flower will post -0.4158572 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

