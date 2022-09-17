FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $832,854.00

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One FirmaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FirmaChain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. FirmaChain has a total market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $832,854.00 worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FirmaChain Profile

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 660,132,597 coins and its circulating supply is 524,971,986 coins. FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/#. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain.

Buying and Selling FirmaChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

