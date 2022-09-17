Firo (FIRO) Achieves Market Cap of $34.90 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00015086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $34.90 million and $11.13 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,099.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024739 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00170286 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00286689 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00738633 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.23 or 0.00608140 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00259880 BTC.
Firo Profile
Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,510,950 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Firo is firo.org. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Firo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.