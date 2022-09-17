First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Has $2.02 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average is $149.81. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

