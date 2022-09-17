First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $187.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
First Republic Bank Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of FRC opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.
First Republic Bank Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.
Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
