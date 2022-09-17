First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 112.9% in August

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 446.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTA opened at $63.05 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $60.38 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
