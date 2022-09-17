Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target Raised to C$1.40

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fission Uranium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.87 million, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.40. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

