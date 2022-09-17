Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Down to $29.19

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.19, but opened at $27.20. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

