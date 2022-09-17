FLEX Coin One Day Volume Reaches $14,249.00 (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One FLEX Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLEX Coin has traded down 42.7% against the dollar. FLEX Coin has a total market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLEX Coin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FLEX Coin Coin Profile

FLEX Coin’s genesis date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX Coin’s official website is coinflex.com. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FLEX Coin is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog.

FLEX Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLEX Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLEX Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLEX Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.