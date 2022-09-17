Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.2 %

FLS stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Flowserve by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Flowserve by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 957,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 170,315 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

