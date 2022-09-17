Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLGZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.25.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

FLGZY opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

