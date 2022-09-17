Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $14,055.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14,055.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PDYPY opened at $59.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

