FlypMe Reaches 1-Day Volume of $201.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $565,996.52 and $201.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 359.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,165.94 or 1.01224467 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00101704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00831537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe was first traded on September 28th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.