FolgoryUSD (USDF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $499,701.00

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One FolgoryUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FolgoryUSD has a total market cap of $45.04 million and approximately $499,701.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FolgoryUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,113.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065322 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078152 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About FolgoryUSD

FolgoryUSD is a coin. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official website is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a brand of Hashfort OU, a company licensed and regulated in Europe for exchange services and cryptocurrency wallets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolgoryUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FolgoryUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FolgoryUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

