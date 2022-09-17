Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FWONA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.7 %

FWONA stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Formula One Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

