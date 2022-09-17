Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.84.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after buying an additional 460,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

