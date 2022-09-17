Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.96

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.04, with a volume of 12818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Fortis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.33%.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

