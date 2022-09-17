Fortress Lending (FTS) Hits One Day Volume of $41,307.00

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and approximately $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fortress Lending alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fortress Lending Profile

Fortress Lending’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins. Telegram | Medium | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortress Lending using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.