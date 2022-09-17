Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after buying an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

