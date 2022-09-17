Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $686,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

