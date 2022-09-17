Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,229 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.